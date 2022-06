The Mizoram government has suspended a medical officer of a government health facility over her alleged misbehaviour and medical negligence resulting in the death of a patient.

The suspension of the Mizoram medical officer order came in the wake of outrage on various social media platforms over a 37-year-old man, who died a day after he was allegedly forcefully discharged by the doctor in a fit of rage from the health centre.

The order issued by Mizoram health secretary R Lalramnghaka on Thursday said that the doctor, who served as a medical officer at Primary Health Centre in Sialsuk in Aizawl district has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

During the period when the suspension order is in force, the headquarters of the medical officer should be Aizawl – the capital of Mizoram – and she should not leave her headquarter without prior permission from the health secretary, the order said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Mizoram government had ordered a preliminary investigation into the incident at the primary health centre, which allegedly resulted in the death of Lalrengpuia, a resident of Sialsuk village.

A block development officer of Aibawk in Aizawl district of Mizoram, under which falls Sialsuk village was directed to conduct the preliminary probe and asked to submit his finding on or before June 10 for further action.

The notification said, “It has been learnt through social media that an incident occurred at Sialsuk PHC which unfortunately resulted in the death of Lalrengpuia and the public is of the opinion that this is due to the misbehaviour and non-ethical action of the doctor.”

According to sources, Lalrengpuia, who was undertaking treatment at Sialsuk Primary Health Centre in Mizoram, had been discharged from the health centre on the night of May 12 by the doctor, who accused the patient of stealing a Rs 1000.

Lalrengpuia, who was on oxygen support while he was discharged, died the next day at his residence in Sialsuk.

His relatives alleged that the doctor in a fit of rage removed the oxygen mask from the patient and told him to leave the hospital immediately despite his denial that the money was stolen by him.

The doctor did not even allow him to provide an ambulance and warned him not to come again, they said.

Lalrengpuia is survived by his wife and three children.

Meanwhile, netizens blame the Mizoram government for the suspension order and demanded that the doctor be terminated from her job.