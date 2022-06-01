Guwahati: The Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles said it recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the Zawngling village of Saiha district along the Indo-Myanmar Border.

The Assam Rifles said that the operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police based on specific information.

The team based on the input established a check post at the Zawngling crossing.

During the checking, the team intercepted two individuals on suspicion.

On searching them the team found that they were carrying a total of 20 rounds of 12 gauge 70mm cartridges along with two NX100 Airguns.

Both of them were Myanmar nationals who were apprehended following the recovery.

The recovered items along with the two individuals were handed over to Tuipang Police Station on Tuesday for further legal proceedings.

Earlier the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police seized a huge cache of heroin worth Rs 27.5 lakh and apprehended two persons with it.