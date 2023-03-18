Guwahati: Troops of Assam Rifles have nabbed a Kuki Chin National Army (KCNA) in the Lawngtalai district of Mizoram, officials said on Saturday.

Lunglei Battalion Assam Rifles apprehended the KCNA militant at Bungtlang village in Lawngtalai district on Friday, said a statement.

The cadre, a Bangladeshi national, was allegedly staying at a house in Bungtlang for some time.

Assam Rifles had specific intelligence about his movements and whereabouts and launched an operation which helped in nabbing the suspect, said an official.

This led to a search operation of a suspected house in Bungtlang which finally led to the apprehension of the Kuki Chin cadre, he added.

Assam Rifles had previously apprehended one KCNA cadre from Hmunnuam in the Lawngtalai district of Mizoram.

Fleeing the Bangladesh Army’s offensive against the KCNA, more than 500 people from the neighbouring country’s Chittagong Hill Tracts have taken refuge in the Lawngtlai district.

The first batch of the Kuki-Chin refugees, who share ethnic ties with the Mizos, entered the northeastern state in February last year.