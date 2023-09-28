Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the position of Project Associate – I in a purely time-bound sponsored research project entitled ” A Low Power Edge Enabled Smart and Secure Precision Agriculture Ecosystem” funded by MeiTY, Govt. of India, in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Name of post : Project Associate – I

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

1. Bachelor degree in Engineering or Technology in ECE, CSE or related discipline.

OR

2. Master degree in Engineering or Technology in VLSI / CSE / Embedded Systems or related

discipline.

Fellowship :

(i) Rs. 31,000 + HRA (as per applicable rates) to the candidate who are selected through (a) National

Eligibility Test such as CSIR UGC NET or GATE, or (b) A selection process through National Level

Examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions.

(ii) Rs. 25,000 + HRA (as per applicable rates) for others who do not fall under (i) above

Desirable Qualification : Experience in circuit design, embedded systems, VLSI CAD tool handling, and AI/ML, etc.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply by filling up the Google form with the following link: https://forms.gle/MuztBsUYHddQkTh56

Last Date for submission of applications is 15 October, 2023 5:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here