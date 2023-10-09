Mizoram Jobs Mizoram University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of one Project Associate – I to work on the research project entitled “Evaluation of Stability and Activity of Lignocellulolytic Enzymes in Green Deep Eutectic Solvents for Applications in Sustainable Biofuel Production and Other Value-Added Products” funded by SERB, DST, Govt. of India at the Department of Industrial Chemistry.

Name of post : Project Associate – I

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates having M.Sc. degree (with at least 55% marks) in Chemistry/Applied Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry. Preference will be given to the candidates with experience in the

molecular dynamics simulations of enzymes.

Age limit: Upper age limit (years): 35

Emoluments:

(i) Rs. 31,000/- pm + HRA [for candidates who are selected through CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship)] or GATE or

(ii) Rs. 25,000/- pm + HRA [for others who do not fall under (i)] as per rule of SERB.

How to apply : Candidates may apply by sending an application along with the brief resume to the e-mail address pabbathi@mzu.edu.in on or before 30th October 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

