Applications are invited for various project based positions in Mizoram University.
Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-1 (PA-1) (01 No.) in the project entitled as “Scientific validation and standardization of ethno formulations and their active medicinal plant ingredients used for treating diarrhea like conditions in Mizoram” sponsored by Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB), Govt. of India, New Delhi.
Name of post : Project Associate-1 (PA-1)
No. of posts : 1
Fellowship : Rs. 25,000/- +8% HRA per month
Also Read : 6 baby boy and baby girl names inspired by Chandrayaan-3
Qualification & Experience : 1st Class Post Graduate in HAMP/Botany/ Biotechnology/ Zoology/ Microbiology; and the candidate having Research experience on animal model along with Medicinal and Aromatic plants is desirable
Also Read : Assam CM reveals strategies for increasing green spaces in Guwahati
How to apply : Candidates can send their Bio-data with supporting documents (Class X onwards) as an advanced copy along with signed application to Dr. Awadhesh Kumar, Principal Investigator, Department of Horticulture, Aromatic and Medicinal Plants (HAMP), Mizoram University, Aizawl- 796004,
Candidates may also send their applications via email to kumarawadhesh9@gmail.com
Last date of submission of applications is on or before 30.08.2023.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here