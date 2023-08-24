Applications are invited for various project based positions in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-1 (PA-1) (01 No.) in the project entitled as “Scientific validation and standardization of ethno formulations and their active medicinal plant ingredients used for treating diarrhea like conditions in Mizoram” sponsored by Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB), Govt. of India, New Delhi.

Name of post : Project Associate-1 (PA-1)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 25,000/- +8% HRA per month

Qualification & Experience : 1st Class Post Graduate in HAMP/Botany/ Biotechnology/ Zoology/ Microbiology; and the candidate having Research experience on animal model along with Medicinal and Aromatic plants is desirable

How to apply : Candidates can send their Bio-data with supporting documents (Class X onwards) as an advanced copy along with signed application to Dr. Awadhesh Kumar, Principal Investigator, Department of Horticulture, Aromatic and Medicinal Plants (HAMP), Mizoram University, Aizawl- 796004,

Candidates may also send their applications via email to kumarawadhesh9@gmail.com

Last date of submission of applications is on or before 30.08.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here