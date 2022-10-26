Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication.

Institute of Mass Communication Aizawl is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Professor in Mass Communication.

Name of post : Professor in Mass Communication

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A or B

A) i) An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2 of UGC Regulations 2018.

ii. A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in University/College as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor, and/ or research experience at equivalent level at the University/National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

OR

B. An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/ allied/ applied disciplines, from any academic institution (not included in A above)/industry, who has made significant contribution to the knowledge in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, supported by documentary evidence provided he/she has ten years’ experience.

Scale of pay : Level 14 of the Pay Matrix Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications accompanied by a Demand Draft of Rs.200/- drawn in favour of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. The applications should reach the Deputy Registrar, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, New JNU Campus, New Delhi 110 067 latest by 5.00 pm of 25th November, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here