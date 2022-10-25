Applications are invited for various project based positions in College of Post Graduate Studies in Agricultural Sciences (CPGSAS) Umiam.

College of Post Graduate Studies in Agricultural Sciences (CPGSAS) Umiam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate under the DBT project “Establishment of model mushroom bio-resource complex for bio-entrepreneurship development of rural youth in aspirational district of Meghalaya (DBT, GOI).”

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master’s degree in Agriculture with specialization in Agricultural Extension or Agricultural Economics

Desirable: Proficiency in local dialect; Experience in capacity development activities of

farmers

Emoluments : Rs. 25,000/- + HRA per month

Age Limit : 35 years for men and 40 years for women on the date of interview ( relaxable for ST / SC / OBC and other categories as per the Govt. of India norms)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th November 2022 from 10:30 AM in the Dean’s Office, College of Post Graduate Studies in Agricultural Sciences (CPGSAS), Umiam.

How to apply : Candidates are required to appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here