Applications are invited for various managerial positions in National Health Mission (NHM) Meghalaya.

National Health Mission (NHM) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Assistant HR Manager and Accounts Executive.

Name of post : Assistant HR Manager

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : As per NHM norms

Qualification :

1. MBA in Human Resource from Govt. recognized institution.

2. Minimum 2 years experience in Human Resources Management

3. Good knowledge of statistical analysis and the development of key performance indicators.

4. Advanced knowledge of office computer applications particularly spreadsheet software.

Place of Posting : Directorate of Health Services (NHM, SPMU)

Name of post : Accounts Executive

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : As per NHM norms

Qualification :

1. B. Com. from Govt. recognized institution

2. 5years + in relevant work in General Accounting, Billing, Taxes (GST/IT-TDS)

3. Computer Proficiency: MS Office

Place of Posting : Directorate of Health Services (NHM, SPMU)

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications on or before 4th November 2022 by mandatorily filling the Google form link as mentioned below:

For Assistant HR Manager: https://forms.gle/RQq387yUpkhEhDYa8

For Accounts Executive: https://forms.gle/3JgG5Sjw7yH3Y4Dt6

Candidates should apply only once using the Google form and upload the CV along with the supporting scanned Documents in a single PDF file (the PDF should be renamed by first and last name of the applicant and its total size should be less than 15 MB).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here