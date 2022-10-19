Applications are invited for various accounting positions in North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO).

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executive Trainee in Finance.

Name of post : Executive Trainee – Finance (Accounts Officer)

No. of posts : 1 [ Reserved for PwD (VH)]

Qualification : CA/ CMA (previously ICWA) qualified from Institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India are eligible to apply

Pay Scale : Rs. 50,000-3%-1,60,000/- (IDA)

Also Read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

Maximum Age : 40 years as on 15-11-2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their application forms along with advance scan copies of self-attested copies of certificates/mark sheets, Caste Certificate (in case of OBC, Non-creamy layer certificate issued by appropriate authority), PwBD- Person with Benchmark Disability Certificate, Experience certificate issued by appropriate authority, etc or any other relevant document(s), etc via e-mail to recruitment@neepco.co.in on or before 15th November 2022.

Also Read: Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Faculty vacancy in NIT Meghalaya

Hard copies of the filled Application form alongwith documents/ testimonials is also to be sent by POST. The envelope should be superscribed with Advertisement Number, Post applied for in Block Letters & should be sent by ORDINARY POST only to “Post Box No. 89 at GPO, Shillong-793001 (Meghalaya)” and should reach on or before 15th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here