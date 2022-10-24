Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant in a purely time bound research project entitled “Seismic Microzonation of Capital Complex (Itanagar Region).”

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Seismic Microzonation of Capital Complex (Itanagar Region)

Essential Qualifications : B.E / B.Tech / M.Tech / M. E in Civil/ Geotechnical Engineering

Experience : Field / Laboratory experiments in Geotechnical Engineering / Experience of working in related fields is also preferred.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th October 2022 in National Institute Of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh.

How to apply : Candidate can appear for the interview with original documents for verification and they are required to submit copy of documents along with

a passport size photo.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here