Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy Agartala.

Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy Agartala is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Laboratory Technician purely on contract basis.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Science with 2 years relevant experience

Salary : Rs. 24,000/- per month

Age : Not exceeding 35 years as on date of interview

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th November 2022 in Clinical Research Unit for Homoeopathy, Joy Krishna Kobra Para Road, Khumulwng, Jirania, Agartala, Tripura (W) – 799045. Reporting time for the interview is from 9:30 AM to 10 AM.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview along with the application in the format attached as Annexure-I and with self-attested photocopies and original certificates of qualification, experience, mark sheets, birth certificate, passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here