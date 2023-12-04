Aizawl: A combined team of Assam Rifles and the anti-narcotics squad of Mizoram excise and narcotics department seized 188 grams of heroin worth Rs 94 lakh in Aizawl.

Assam Rifles in a statement said that the suspected drugs were seized based on a specific input.

A 27-year-old man suspected to be a peddler has been arrested for possessing the contraband, it said.

The accused was identified as Biakala of Siaha district in Mizoram.

The smuggled heroin was concealed in 15 soap cases, it said.

The seized contraband and the accused were handed over to the excise and narcotics department the same day for further legal proceedings, the statement added.