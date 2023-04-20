AIZAWL: The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered 200 cases of smuggled foreign cigarettes worth Rs 3 crore at Ruantlang village in Champhai district, Manipur on Thursday.

The Assam Rifles in a statement said that acting on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department intercepted two mini trucks at the village and recovered the smuggled contraband.

Also Read: Assam: Girijananda Chowdhury University announces GCUCAT 2023 for undergraduate programs admission

Two persons were apprehended for transporting the consignment, it said.

The seized contraband and the two accused were handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings, it added.

Also Read: Australian university’s theatre named after Assam’s ‘trailblazing woman’ Annada Gohain

It may be mentioned that such foreign cigarettes are brought into India to be sold at a high price but the taxes on them are usually not paid to the government.

Of those, some are even banned in India but smugglers try to sneak them in through unfair means.