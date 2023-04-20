Guwahati: The University of New South Wales (UNSW), a prominent public research university based in Sydney in Australia, has christened a theatre of the varsity after Annada Gohain, a trailblazing woman from Assam.

The varsity has named the Lecture Theatre G06, located inside the CLB at UNSW in Sydney, as the “Annada Gohain Theatre” in recognition of her groundbreaking achievements.

Late Annada Gohain, who hailed from Guwahati, was the first woman to graduate from UNSW’s School of Chemical Engineering.

She completed her postgraduate degree from UNSW in 1959, with her research focusing on the production of high-quality orange juice concentrate.

Born to late Mahendra Nath Gohain and Sharat Kumari Gohain, Annada Gohain made significant contributions to the field of food preservation while working at the Assam Agriculture Department.

She retired as the Additional Director of the Assam Agriculture Department in 1987.

Gohain passed away on September 19, 2011, at the age of 81, in Guwahati.

She was the elder sister to critic and scholar Dr Hiren Gohain.



Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter to share the great news and express his delight at UNSW’s gesture.

