AIZAWL: Mizoram has eased certain COVID-19 curbs following a gradual decline in daily cases and the union home ministry’s directive to all states to ease restrictions due to significant improvement in COVID-19 situation in the country, an official said.

The official said that all shops and marketplaces will now remain open daily in all parts of the state under strict adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) to ensure seamless economic activities.

Night curfew, which has been imposed for nearly two years and red-zones in the state capital Aizawl have been lifted, he said.

According to the new guidelines, all places of worship and churches will now be opened in all parts of the state during day and night times with 50 seating capacity.

Also read: Former Tripura minister & state JD-U president Manindra Reang joins Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA

Earlier, places of worship were closed in areas declared as red-zone.

Picnic resorts, movie theatres, beauty parlours and spas, gymnasium, trekking, hiking, leisure activities or outing and adventure sports, which were earlier banned are now permitted in all parts of the state, the guidelines said.

Sporting competition or tournament is also now allowed without any audience.

Apart from groceries and fair price shops (public distribution system), shops dealing with any items or products, and market places will now remain open in all parts of the state, it said.

Also read: Meghalaya government to raise ILP issue with union home minister Amit Shah

Earlier, shops and marketplaces were closed in red-zones.

Apart from hotels, homestays, tourist lodges and other guest houses, restaurants will also now remain open with 50 per cent capacity, it said.

However, schools will continue to remain close for classes 1 to 9 and 11, and colleges and universities will also continue to remain shut, it said.

Public or social gatherings, anniversaries and birthday celebrations will continue to be banned, it added.

Also read: Assam Government launches contactless services for Transport Department

Meanwhile, Aizawl district administration on Saturday issued separate orders lifting night curfew and red-zones within the jurisdiction of Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Other district headquarters or towns are expected to follow suit, officials said.