The Meghalaya government will raise the issue of implementation of inner line permit (ILP) in the state with union home minister Amit Shah.

This was informed by Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong.

Tynsong said that ILP implementation issue would be raised by the Meghalaya government during its next meeting with Amit Shah.

“We will raise all pending issues (including ILP) in the meeting with union home minister Amit Shah,” Prestone Tynsong said.

However, the Meghalaya deputy chief minister clarified that no date has yet been fixed for the meeting with Amit Shah.

He said that union home minister Amit Shah would fix a date for meeting, where “all pending issues” pertaining to the state of Meghalaya would be discussed.