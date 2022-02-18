The proposed peace talks with the banned Meghalaya militant outfit – HNLC are likely to start soon.

This was informed by deputy chief minister of Meghalaya – Prestone Tynsong.

Tynsong said that the peace process with the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) will start as soon as an interlocutor is appointed.

Briefing the media in Shillong on Thursday, Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said that the government is trying to complete final formalities to start the peace dialogue with HNLC.

Also read: Meghalaya government committed to see through proposed HNLC peace talks: CM Conrad Sangma

Notably, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, on Wednesday, met union home secretary Ajay Bhalla in New Delhi and discussed in lengths the proposed peace talks with HNLC.

CM Conrad Sangma said: “I am hopeful that we can take the proposed peace talks with HNLC forward. I want peace in Meghalaya and entire Northeast.”

He said that the Meghalaya government will try to bring an end to the proposed peace process with the HNLC with an amicable solution.

“I am hopeful that we can begin peace process with HNLC to attain total peace in Meghalaya,” said CM Conrad Sangma.

Also read: Two coal miners from Assam die in Meghalaya

Earlier, on February 8, banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), had stated that it is ready for peace talks and that too, without any pre-conditions.

Saiñkupar Nongtraw, general secretary of HNLC, had issued a statement to announce the outfit’s decision to come forward for peace talks.

“After receiving a lot of requests in the last few days from elders and some social organizations, we (the HNLC) have decided to give peace a chance once again,” Nongtraw said.

“As of now we are ready to talk within the ambit of the Indian constitution and we are ready to have talks without any pre-conditions,” the HNLC leader said.