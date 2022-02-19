Guwahati: The Assam Government has launched 10 Aadhar-based contactless services of the Transport Department on Saturday.

Transport Department had earlier launched three online Aadhar-based services i.e. applying for learner’s driving license from home, renewal of driving license and issue of duplicate driving license.

The 10 new services launched by the department today include six Vahan Software-based services relating to vehicles which are Transfer of Ownership related (of vehicle on sale or death of the owner), hypothecation Cancellation, Hypothecation Endorsement, No Objection Certificate (NOC for inter-district & inter-state transfer of vehicle from one DTO office to another), Change of Address (of vehicle owners after taking NOC from one DTO office to another), Duplicate Registration Certificate (in case of Loss, torn, mutilated etc.).

The others four include Sarathi software-based services relating to Driving License, viz. International Driving Permit (to authorize one Indian Driving Licenseholder to drive in another Country), Replacement of Driving License (in case of torn & mutilated Driving License), Surrender of Class of Vehicle & Driving Licence Extract (in case required by any agencies like the insurance investigators).

All these services are expected to reduce footfalls at DTO offices by about 4 lakhs people annually.

A total of 4,52,000 people have been able to obtain learner’s licenses through online mode till now after the launch of the service.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while launching the services said that all efforts are being made to minimise the compliance burden for common people in obtaining government services.

He further opined that DTOs should have less burden so that they can focus solely on enforcement of rules and regulations.

“By gradually phasing out offline application and service delivery in Transport Dept, DTOs would be made free to work in enforcement”, he added.

Sarma said that the transport department is one of the top-performing departments of the State Government in the last nine months and similar growth is expected from the department in the future as well.

The Chief Minister also launched a night navigation facility for Guwahati based ferry services and an e-ticketing system for Dhubri and Silchar ferry services at today’s programme.

An MoU was also signed today between Common Service Centres (CSCs) under the Ministry of Information Technology and Transport Dept for facilitating the people at the panchayat level to avail the above mentioned online services. 13,568 CSCs in Assam will enable people to obtain online services of the department.