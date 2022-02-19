Guwahati: At a time when Assam Police Department is being praised for its operations against contraband items, a suspect smuggler who was injured in police firing escaped from police custody while he was under treatment at the Barpeta Medical College and Hospital.

A source informed that the person identified as Suman Nomu, a resident of Tripura was injured in police action on Wednesday.

He was injured when he tried to escape from the police after allegedly being caught with a consignment of 350 Kilograms of suspected ganja in Gossaigaon.

After he was shot by the police during his escape attempt, he was brought to the Barpeta Medical College and Hospital for treatment where he was guarded by four Kokrajhar Police personnel.

On Friday night, he allegedly bit off the rope on his handcuffs and fled from the heavily guarded hospital.

A team of Barpeta Police are now on the lookout for the suspected person.