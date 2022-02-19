Guwahati: The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested the son of drug kingpin Pakhi Miyan along with a massive consignment of morphine amounting to Rs 14 crores.

Speaking about the issue, a source said that Miyan’s son, Ataur Rahman was arrested along with three other persons based on intelligence input about him transporting a massive haul of suspected contrabands.

The source further informed that they had inputs about two vehicles coming to Guwahati from Manipur and based on that input, a Gypsy and a Swift were intercepted at the Nazirakhat Toll Gate in Sonapur.

Four persons were searched and matched with the inputs that the NCB had.

On searching the cars, the NCB found that a massive cache of morphine was confined into hidden compartments welded on the cars’ bodies.

The NCB based on the spot recovery immediately arrested the four persons and brought them to their office in Sixmile for further investigation.

Two cars along with 24 packets of morphine were seized by the NCB.

Further investigation is underway.