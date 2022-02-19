Guwahati: All Assam Students’ Union general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah said that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma might someday give up Assam on lease to the corporates.

Criticising the recent reports of railway land being leased off to three corporates, Baruah said, “Huge areas of land inside the concrete jungle of Guwahati were given to three businessmen from outside the state at throwaway prices. It seems to be a blueprint towards something bigger.”

He added that the Assam Government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma acting on directions by the Central Government handed over 18 bighas of land in Guwahati Club and 40 bighas of land near Paltan Bazar to three corporate businessmen just for 100 crores.

“It is a blueprint to portray that the buildings that the businessmen would develop as achievement of the BJP”, he claimed.

He added that these things by the BJP-led government should be opposed because it puts the existence of Assam on a threat.

“We as the Assamese community should oppose the BJP or else someday, Himanta Biswa Sarma might lease of Assam for 99 years to the corporates”, he said.