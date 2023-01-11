AIZAWL: The Congress party in Mizoram has exuded confidence that it will return to power in the state after the assembly elections in Mizoram.

Assembly elections in Mizoram are slated to be held later in 2023.

“We will return to power in Mizoram after the assembly elections,” said Mizoram Congress president Lalsawta.

Mizoram Congress president Lalsawta said that the party does not believes in money power to win elections.

Instead, he said, the Mizoram Congress will rely upon its connection with the people of the state and its ideology.

The Mizoram Congress chief also rubbished beliefs that the ruling power at the Centre tends to win assembly elections in the state.

He also said that the Mizoram Congress will prioritise the issue of electricity generation in the state, if it get voted to power.