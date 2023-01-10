SHILLONG: Central leaders of the Congress party are likely to visit election-bound Northeast state of Meghalaya this week.

This was informed by Meghalaya Congress working president Deborah Marak on Tuesday (January 10).

The central leaders of the Congress party are likely to visit Meghalaya on January 14 or 15.

The central leaders will visit Meghalaya to finalise its candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Notably, the Meghalaya Congress had already sent a list of probable candidates to the party’s high command for approval.

“The names will be finalised and tickets will be issued once we get an approval from the party high command,” Meghalaya Congress working president Deborah Marak said.

She also informed that the Congress party will contest in all of the 24 seats in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya.

