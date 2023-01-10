SHILLONG: Ahead of the Meghalaya assembly elections 2023, the state government has effected transfers of at least 2 IAS officers and 10 senior police officials.

The Meghalaya government has transferred East Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner Isawanda Laloo.

Isawanda Laloo will be replaced by SC Sadhu as the deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

Moreover, East Khasi Hills superintendent of police (SP) Sylvester Nongtynger has also been transferred.

He will be replaced by Dr Raghavendra Kumar.

On the other hand, SP (City) Vivek Syiem has been appointed as Assistant Inspector General (Law and order).

SP Anti-Infiltration Directorate Ringrang TG Momin has been posted as the SP (City), Shillong.

West Khasi Hills SP Herbert G Lyngdoh has been transferred as SP of the Anti-Infiltration Directorate.

Darwin M Sangma has been appointed as the new SP of West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

Chief Security Officer of Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL), Nangkiew K Syiem, has been transferred as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (R).

SP of fire services Spill Thamar has been transferred as the Chief Security Officer of MePDCL.