SHILLONG: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) has released its first list of candidates, consisting seven names, for the upcoming Meghalaya assembly elections.

Names of the seven HSPDP candidates for the Meghalaya assembly elections 2023 were announced by the chairman of the election committee of the party Witting Mawsor on Wednesday (January 11).

The HSPDP has stated that a second list of candidates for the upcoming Meghalaya assembly elections will be released soon.

The HSPDP also informed that it will contest the Meghalaya assembly elections from at least 15 constituencies.

It may be mentioned here that the HSPDP is one of the oldest parties in the Northeast state of Meghalaya.

In the 2018 Meghalaya assembly elections, the HSPDP managed to win only two seats – Mawkyrwat and Sohiong.

Following the 2018 Meghalaya assembly elections, the HSPDP joined the National People’s Party-led MDA government of chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Notably, elections to the 60 member Meghalaya legislative assembly is likely to be held in February-March.

All the political parties in Meghalaya have started to intensify their election campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

