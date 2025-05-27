Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday urged the Centre to increase the number of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the state by 1.7 lakh, according to an official statement.

During a meeting with Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi, Lalduhoma informed the Union Minister that the NFSA currently covers only 60.26 per cent of ration card holders in the state.

He requested Joshi to allocate additional beneficiaries, seeking to add 1.7 lakh more to the existing number.

In response, Joshi assured Lalduhoma of all possible support from his end.

Mizoram’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department director Saizikpuii stated that the Centre had earlier allocated 7,06,296 beneficiaries under the NFSA, and the state has already filled 99 per cent of that quota.

She explained that the state needs a higher allocation because many eligible individuals remain uncovered. She also noted that single-member Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families would now be classified under Priority Households (PHH).

Saizikpuii expressed optimism that the state could cover all eligible beneficiaries if the Centre grants additional allocations.

Under the NFSA, AAY beneficiaries receive 35 kilograms of free food grains per family, while PHH beneficiaries receive 5 kilograms of free rice per person and may purchase an additional 3 kilograms at the subsidised rate of ?15 per kg.

On Sunday, Lalduhoma also met Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to discuss key development projects in Mizoram, according to official sources.

He reviewed major projects under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) with Rijiju and shared future development plans. With Scindia, Lalduhoma discussed proposals including the upgradation of the Thenzawl Golf Course in Serchhip district to international standards and efforts to boost markets for local agricultural products.

Scindia assured the Chief Minister that he would follow up on the golf course proposal and support Mizoram’s efforts to market products like ginger and Mizo bird’s eye chilli. He also committed to aiding the development of the state’s sports sector.