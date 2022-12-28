AIZAWL: Mizoram has not yet reported a new Covid-19 variant and the state reported no Covid-19 cases for 15 consecutive days, an official said on Tuesday.

State spokesperson for COVID-19 Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma the state has not reported BF. 7 variants yet.

He also said that the state did not report Covid-19 cases for 15 consecutive days on Tuesday.

He said that the state began screening on January 20, 2020, and reported the first Covid-19 case on March 24 that year.

The state has so far 2,38,964 positive cases and 726 fatalities, he said.

More than 19.9 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19, he added.

Meanwhile, a meeting of health officials was held on Tuesday because of the new variant, which is now spreading in various countries.

The meeting decided that all hospitals should carefully screen people having symptoms of COVID-19 and even the common cold (influenza) to ensure that more samples are tested.

The meeting also urged people to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing a face mask, social distancing and hand washing.

The mock drill was held in all government hospitals on Tuesday because of the new Covid-19 variant.