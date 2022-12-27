GANGTOK: The Sikkim government, ahead of the new year celebrations, has issued a COVID-19 advisory for the people of the state.

With massive surge in COVID-19 cases across many countries in the world, the Sikkim government, as a precautionary measure, has made wearing of face masks in public places mandatory.

This step has been taken by the Sikkim government to minimise the risk of a fresh outbreak of the pandemic in the Himalayan state.

Citizens of Sikkim have been asked by the state government to maintain social distance while in public places and avoid international travels.

The Sikkim government has appealed the people of the state to maintain hygiene and visit doctors if they show any symptom of the disease.

Furthermore, the Sikkim government has appealed the people of the state to get themselves fully vaccinated, if not yet and also get booster doses.