Aizawl: Various civil society organisations will stage demonstrations to extend solidarity to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Hmar-Zomi people in Manipur on June 23.

The meeting of the NGO Co-Ordination Committee, a conglomerate of major civil societies and student organisations headed by Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), on Monday, said that a mass solidarity protest will be held near Raj Bhavan in Aizawl.

The meeting also urged its sub-headquarters in other districts and partner organisations like Young Lai Association (YLA) in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district and Siaha-based Mara Thyatli Py (MTP) or Mara Youth Association to hold demonstrations in their jurisdiction simultaneously on the same day.

The coordination committee has expressed profound sadness over the sufferings of the ethnic Zo people due to ethnic violence in neighbouring Manipur.

It said that many tribal people have been killed and their houses torched in the violence.

Meanwhile, Churachandpur-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) claimed that a 22-year-old youth was killed by separatist groups at Loklakphai village in Churachandpur district even as the state governor visited the district headquarters as part of a peace mission on Monday.

“The heinous act serves as a clear indication that the Meitei groups are not interested in promoting peace,” the forum said.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May 3 May, which has claimed about 100 lives and displaced at least 35,000 people.

Recently, the Centre had set up a 51-member peace committee headed by the Manipur governor. However, several Kuki representatives said they will boycott the panel due to the inclusion of chief minister N. Biren Singh as a member.