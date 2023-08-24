AIZAWL: The central committee of Young Mizo Association or Central YMA has demanded a probe into the collapse of an under-construction railway bridge at Sairang near Aizawl in Mizoram.

As many as 23 people lost their lives in the unfortunate bridge collapse incident in Mizoram on Wednesday (August 23).

The central YMA also urged ABCI and Silchar-based BBJ companies, which executed the construction of the bridge, to provide ex-gratia to the victims.

The Railways said the accident was due to the collapse of a gantry, which was being launched on the under-construction bridge over Kurung river in Mizoram.

The under-construction railway bridge collapsed at around 10 am on Wednesday (August 23) in Sairang area, about 21 km from Mizoram capital Aizawl.

Mizoram IGP (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said that 23 people were believed to be killed in the bridge collapse.

“18 bodies have been recovered from the debris so far, while five others are still missing,” the Mizoram IGP said.

Of the deceased, 12 bodies have been identified and all of them hailed from West Bengal, he said.

The other victims are also believed to be from West Bengal, he said.

He said that 26 workers were present when the bridge over Kurung river at zero point in Sairang collapsed.