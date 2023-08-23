AIZAWL: At least 18 workers from West Bengal were killed and five others feared dead after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Sairang area about 21 km from Aizawl in Mizoram on Wednesday (August 23), police said.

Three persons were injured in the incident that occurred around 10 am in Sairang area, about 21 km from Mizoram capital Aizawl.

Earlier, it was reported that the death toll reached 26. However, the Mizoram police rubbished the reports.

The bridge runs over Kurung river on the broad gauge railway line between Bairabi and Sairang in Mizoram.

Mizoram IGP (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said that 23 people were believed to be killed in the bridge collapse.

“18 bodies have been recovered from the debris so far, while five others are still missing till 5 pm,” he said.

Of the deceased, 12 bodies have been identified and all of them hailed from West Bengal, he said.

The other victims are also believed to be from West Bengal, he said.

He said that 26 workers were present when the bridge over Kurung river at zero point in Sairang, Mizoram collapsed.

Rescue operations are underway, he said.

Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga said he was deeply saddened over the loss of lives in the incident, and expressed gratitude to all those who helped in the rescue operation.

“Under construction a railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; at least 17 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations,” the Mizoram CM said.

Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana also made a special mention in the assembly and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

The Railways said the accident was due to the collapse of a gantry, which was being launched on the under-construction bridge over Kurung river.

Meanwhile, the central committee of Young Mizo Association or Central YMA demanded a probe into the bridge collapse.

A statement issued by the organisation also urged ABCI and Silchar-based BBJ companies, which executed the construction, to provide ex-gratia to the victims.