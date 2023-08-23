AIZAWL: The death toll in the Mizoram bridge collapse incident has risen to 26.

All the deceased persons in the incident are workers engaged in the construction work of the railway bridge at Sairang near Aizawl in Mizoram.

Moreover, according to sources, two persons have also sustained injuries in the incident.

Most of the workers, who were killed in the Mizoram bridge collapse incident, hail from Malda district in West Bengal.

The West Bengal government is in touch with the authorities in Mizoram.

“Shocked to learn about the tragic collapse today of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram, leading to loss of lives of several site workers, including some belonging to our Malda district,” said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

She said: “Have instructed my chief secretary to coordinate with Mizoram administration at once for rescue/assistance operations.”

“Malda district administration has been asked to reach out to the bereaved families for extending all possible help,” she added.

The West Bengal CM further said: “We shall give due compensation to the next of kin of the affected families. Solidarity to the distressed, condolences to the families of the deceased.”

“Situation under watch,” she said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in the bridge collapse incident in Mizoram.

Besides, the injured persons would be given Rs 50,000 each as compensation.

It may be mentioned here that the under-construction railway bridge connecting Bairabi to Sairang near Aizawl collapsed at around 10:00 am on Wednesday (August 23).

The search and rescue operations are being carried out by the Young Mizo Association volunteers and Mizoram police.

Sources informed that at least 28 workers were at the construction site when the mishap took place.