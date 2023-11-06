AIZAWL: An Assam police personnel has reportedly gone missing while being on poll duty in election-bound Northeast state of Mizoram.

The Assam police personnel has been reported to be missing since Sunday (November 05) from Saitual district in Mizoram.

The missing Assam police personnel was posted at Middle School II in Ngopa village of Saitual district in Mizoram for election duty.

The missing Assam police personnel has been identified as Sabin Nath, belonging to the 9th battalion of the force.

Nath reportedly went missing at around 6:30 am on Sunday (November 05).

He is among the 92 Assam police personnel, who have been posted at Ngopa village for election duty in Mizoram.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to locate the missing police personnel.

It may be mentioned here that voting for the elections to the 40-member Mizoram legislative assembly will be held on Tuesday (November 07).

The voting process in Mizoram will be held in a single phase.