Guwahati: Assam Police have arrested four people, including a couple from Nagaland, for possessing fake Indian currency notes in Nagaon district.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Simaluguri village under Kachua police station in Nagaon district on Saturday.

During the raid, they seized a fake currency printing machine and fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 10 lakh from the possession of four accused.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused were part of a larger racket that was involved in printing and circulating fake currency notes in the region.

Police are now trying to trace the source of the fake currency and identify other members of the gang.

The arrest of the four accused is a major breakthrough for the Assam Police in their fight against counterfeit currency.