Aizawl: The Police Department in Mizoram has decided to induct at least 300 personnel into detoxification and rehabilitation camps.

The policemen in the dry state consuming alcohol seem to have become a major concern and the Government has been trying to enforce a total prohibition.

With this, 338 policemen were identified by the state police department.

The identified personnel reportedly have been suffering from various ailments due to the consumption of alcohol and other substances.

Also Read: Assam: DMB notifies 28 designated vending zones in Dibrugarh

These will all be inducted into “detoxification and rehabilitation” camps.

For these men, the police department has organised 45-day-long camps.

Also Read: Assam-Arunachal border row: Crucial meeting held in Dibrugarh

The Mizoram Police in a statement said, “The camps are well organised with a systematic daily routine which includes physical exercise, drill, indoor classes including mental, religious and spiritual guidance sessions. The family members have also been closely associated with the entire exercise.”

The statement added the camps are being organised to improve the physical fitness level and health conditions for carrying out their daily duties efficiently and effectively of the policemen.

So far, the police have set up nine rehabilitation camps.