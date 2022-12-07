AIZAWL: In a shocking incident, a 51-year-old woman and her grandson were found dead inside their house in Mamit district of Mizoram.

Mamit is located around 90 km from Mizoram capital Aizawl.

The victims have been identified as Rokimi (51) and her grandson Mark Lalawmpuia (7), SP of Mamit district of Mizoram – Lalthangpui Pulamte said.

The incident came to light after an information was received by officials of the Mamit police station in Mizoram that a woman and her grandson were found dead with severe cut wounds on their heads inside their residence.

“The police team rushed to the spot and discovered the body of the woman lying in a pool of blood on the floor, while the boy was found lying on a bed soaked in blood,” the Mizoram police official said.

The woman sustained multiple severe cut injuries on her head and neck, while her grandson suffered cut injuries on the head, she said.

An axe covered with blood was recovered from the house, she said.

A case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and search for the woman’s husband – the prime suspect, who might have escaped soon after committing the crime, is on, Pulamte said.

The SP said that it was learnt from some quarters that the couple broke into a fight on Tuesday night and early Wednesday.