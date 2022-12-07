New Delhi: In another horrific incident, a body of a three-year-old boy was found with its head missing in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.

The boy was allegedly kidnapped from Preet Vihar in east Delhi on November 30.

He was allegedly killed by his 16-year-old neighbour as part of a suspected human sacrifice.

The accused has been arrested based on the investigation.

The police said that as they received the complaint about the child being kidnapped, they initiated an investigation. The investigation led to the 16-year-old.

The police further informed that during the interrogation, the accused told them that he left the child in a sugarcane field at Meerut.

The police then found the body in the field but its head and a limb were missing.

On searching further, the head was found nearby.

The police said that they are now investigating the matter.

The family of the victim as well as the locals of Preet Vihar staged a massive protest after the recovery of the dead body.