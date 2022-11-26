New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday sent Aaftab Poonawala accused of killing his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces, to 14-day judicial custody.

Poonawala was produced before the Saket court in Delhi via video conferencing, officials said.

Aaftab who was put on the polygraph test will now undergo a narco analysis which is likely to take place on Monday, officials added.

All sessions of Aaftab’s polygraph test ended on Tuesday including the pre, main and post-stages of the procedure.

Aaftab reached the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Delhi’s Rohini yesterday for his third session of the polygraph test at 4 pm and left after 6:30 pm.

On Thursday, the accused underwent a polygraph test for nearly eight hours, however, officials at the facility found it difficult to record his statements as he was not well.

The Delhi Police have contacted the woman Aaftab allegedly dated after Shraddha Walkar’s murder.

Aaftab met the woman, a doctor by profession, on the dating app ‘Bumble’, the same platform where he met Shraddha two years ago. The police said the woman is a psychologist.

Aaftab allegedly strangled his girlfriend and cut her body into 35 pieces before dumping them in a Delhi forest.