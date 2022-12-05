Guwahati: A team of officials from the Tamil Nadu government recently visited Assam at the direction of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to study the Assam model of urban poverty eradication, said a statement.

The recent initiatives of the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), Assam, which aims to eradicate urban poverty and socio-economically empower the economically disadvantaged people in urban areas, have received high praise at the all-India level, it said.

The State’s success in creating sustainable livelihoods for the urban poor and e-commerce sector under the strong leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal has now become an example for other states in the country.

The delegation visited Assam to study the significant initiatives of National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), Assam and also interacted with the officials of NULM, Assam as well as members of self-help groups, it said.

The group visited enterprises on weaving, pickles making, ethenic Assamese food, mushroom etc run by women self-help groups in urban areas of Assam.

The team also visited the City Livelihoods Center of Guwahati Municipal Corporation, where the products produced by the self-help groups are showcased and sold.

The team also visited the Shelter for Urban Homeless located at Gita Nagar in Guwahati.

The delegation of Tamil Nadu government officials expressed great satisfaction with the experience gained during the visit to Assam and hoped that this experience would be very helpful in the work of NULM, Tamil Nadu.

NULM, Assam officials informed that a team from the Mizoram government will also visit Assam soon to study the Assam model of urban poverty eradication.