AIZAWL: Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Thursday blamed the Mizoram government over the alleged tardy implementation of Central schemes.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, the Union Minister said the pace of implementation of various Central schemes is slow and not up to the mark.

She said that the Centre has released funds for the construction of houses for 15,674 beneficiaries under the Centre’s poor housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojna.

Houses for only 40 per cent of the beneficiaries out of 15,674 have been constructed so far, she said.

“I urged the Chief Minister, concerned ministers and officials to expedite the implementation to ensure that the beneficiaries benefit from the scheme in time,” Jyoti, who was on a three-day visit to the northeastern state, said.

Although the housing projects were scheduled to be completed by 2023, it is unlikely to be completed within the time frame, she said.

The Union Minister alleged that the state government failed to meet 10 per cent of its matching on several occasions to implement the Central schemes in time.

“The Centre has no problem in releasing funds if the state meets its matching share and implements the schemes within the time frame,” she said.

“Although some families have requested to provide housing assistance during my visit to the lone aspirational Mamit district on Wednesday, the Centre can’t release fund unless the previous sanctioned amount are fully implemented,”

Jyoti reiterated that the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making massive efforts to develop the country.

The Centre also gave top priority to the development of the northeastern states and the outcomes have already been seen now, she said.

She said that the Centre takes efforts for empowerment of women through various schemes, including Self Help Group (SHG) and also provides employment to the rural poor under the Mahatma Gandhi National. Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREG) scheme.

According to the Union Minister, Mizoram has a great potential for food processing and urged the state government to take efforts in this regard.

Citing about the strategic location of some Northeastern states lying on the international border, Jyoti said that she would approach Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give priority to international border states.

She further urged state governments not to make fake promises to the people like providing financial assistance.

“I heard that here too, the government promises to provide financial assistance to the tune of Rs. 3 lakh to the people. The Telegana government also promises to give Rs 5 lakh to household families. But none of them can do so far,” she said.

She added that the Centre is ever ready to assist state governments in many ways.

Under Mizoram’s flagship programme Socio -Economic Development Policy (SEDP), the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga vowed to provide financial assistance to the tune of more than Rs. 3 lakh to the poor families.

However, the government is now distributing Rs. 25,000 each to over 60,000 household families.

During the 2022-2023 fiscal, the state government has allocated Rs. 350 crore for the implementation of family development programme under the SEDP.