Aizawl: At least 50,000 pills of methamphetamine were seized at Kanhmun village on the Mizoram-Tripura border, Mizoram police said on Saturday.

The pills were seized on Friday based on intelligence inputs.

The contrabands worth over Rs 1.5 crore at the international market were transported in a truck bearing Tripura’s registration number, the police said.

Also Read: Assam: At least three NEEPCO employees dead during explosion at Kopili Hydel Project

They were seized near the police check post at Kanhmun.

Further investigation is in progress, it added.

It may be mentioned that Methamphetamine belongs to a class of drugs known as stimulants.

It can help increase a person’s ability to pay attention, stay focused on an activity, and control behaviour problems.

But, it is widely used for drug abuse.

Also Read:

Doses of 200 mg or more of methamphetamine are considered fatal.

It can turn out to be highly addictive if a person takes it without any prescription and that is a major issue among youngsters.

Most of the time, this drug is used for substance abuse.