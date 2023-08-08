Aizawl: More than 80 families have been evacuated to safer places due to flood caused by incessant rain in Mizoram’s southernmost Lawngtlai district and south Mizoram‘s Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border, officials said on Monday.

There has been no report of casualties so far, they said.

An official from Tlabung in Lunglei district said that a total of 40 families from Tlabung town and two surrounding villages were evacuated to safer places due to the swelling of the Khawthlangtuipui river.

He said that incessant rain hit Tlabung town for the past four days causing floods in the low-lying areas.

He said that the water level continued to increase till Monday evening due to continuous rainfall in the area.

Several houses in the low-lying area were partially submerged by the water, he said.

“At least 40 families within the Tlabung rural development block have been evacuated to safer places so far. The water level continues to increase till now due to continuous rainfall. However, there is no casualty and the situation is out of danger,” the official said.

He said that the affected families in Tlabung were evacuated to a trade facilitation centre, schools and a community hall.

Officials and volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) are executing rescue operations, he said.

Officials also said that at least 45 families at Chawngte or Kamalanagar town in Lawngtlai district were evacuated to safer places due to the flood.

Some dwelling houses in Kamalanagar-IV were fully submerged by water, they said.

The district administration is closely monitoring the situation and the affected families were evacuated to schools and empty houses, officials said.