Aizawl: The Mizoram government’s decision to enforce the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rule 2017 has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from various quarters.

The issue has become a subject of heated debate among netizens, with differing opinions on the matter.

A recent meeting of the Mizoram State Animal Welfare Board (MSAWB), presided over by Lalrinawma, the state’s Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, concluded that the Mizoram Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rule 2017 should be implemented more rigorously.

The enforcement of these rules would effectively prohibit the killing, sale, and consumption of dogs for meat, a practice that has been prevalent in the state for an extended period.

The Aizawl Uisa Zuar Association, an association representing dog meat sellers in Aizawl, vehemently opposed the decision.

They argued that an individual’s food choices should not be curtailed, and criticized the state government for allegedly succumbing to pressure from self-proclaimed dog lovers.

Interestingly, a recent development in the neighbouring state of Nagaland saw the Kohima bench of the Gauhati High Court overturn a 2020 government notification that banned the trade and sale of dog meat.

The July 4, 2020 order issued by the Nagaland chief secretary’s office prohibited the commercial import and trading of dogs, the operation of dog markets, and the sale of dog meat in both markets and dine-in restaurants.