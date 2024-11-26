Assam: ANS and BJA call for united movement to save constitution

Guwahati: The Axom Nagarik Samaj and Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, Assam have expressed concerns accusing a systematic dismantling of the Constitution by the Prime Minister Modi-government over the past decade.

On Constitution Day, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, President of Axom Nagarik Samaj, and Paresh Malakar, Convenor of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, Assam, issued a joint statement to highlight the significance of the day and the current state of democracy in India.

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1949.

In a statement, they said, ” Those who know about India’s independence movement also understand the background of the origin of the Constitution of India. The ‘Preamble’ and ‘Fundamental Rights’ are called the soul of the Constitution.”

They added, “But what have we seen in the last ten years? The Modi government has been systematically dismantling the Constitution. In this regard, we can refer to three incidents that stand out before our eyes. The first of these is the fratricidal clashes in Manipur.”

“The clashes between two communities that started a year ago at the instigation of the state government devastated the state before our eyes. But the Modi government is indifferent. Prime Minister Modi’s attitude seems to be as if nothing has happened anywhere in Manipur”, they said.

The associations also targeted businessman Gautam Adani’s alleged corruption charges and financial irregularities.

“We have seen how wealthy opposition politicians have been harassed on flimsy ground by the ED and CBI. But even though Adani has been accused of economic crimes on numerous counts so far the government has not taken any action against Adani. Last year, Hindenburg Research published a report detailing Adani’s massive financial irregularities and corruption”, they stated.

They claimed that the SEBI was in “Adani’s hands” and accused the SEBI of, postponing the investigation for a long time and eventually ruling in Adani’s favour.

They added that a US court has now issued arrest warrants against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and executives of the Adani Group for paying a bribe of Rs 2,200 crore to top Indian government officials to get solar power contracts.

“We would not have come to know anything about that if the US investors had not put their money in it. But the involvement of US investors has now revealed the scam”, they said.

They also claimed that the Narendra Modi government is still silent about Adani despite the arrest warrant issued against him.

“What bigger example of bias is needed?”, they questioned.

“The third and latest incident is the Maharashtra elections. We all know the scandalous story of how the BJP divided the NCP and Shiv Sena removing Uddhav Thackeray from the post of Chief Minister and appointing Shinde as Chief Minister”, they stated.

The ANS and BJA further stated, “The people of Maharashtra taught a lesson to this combine the Lok Sabha elections But in the Assembly elections, they rigged the entire election process and came to power with a sweeping majority. This is the state of democracy in our country now. And what have we seen in Assam? This is the government that celebrates the felling of trees.”

They accused the government of handing over the resources of the state to corporations in the name of “development”.

“The road ahead is very challenging. But there is only one option – a united movement of the people against this anarchy and bad governance. This movement must be led by the opposition political parties. That should be the resolution of today’s Constitution Day”, they concluded.