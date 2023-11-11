AIZAWL: Lalfam Kima, personnel of border security force (BSF) – hailing from Mizoram, who was killed in Pakistani firing along the line of control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir on November 09, will be laid to rest on Saturday (November 11).

Funeral service of deceased BSF head constable Lalfam Kima will be held on Saturday (November 11) at his residence at Durtlang Hills in Aizawl, Mizoram.

The body of deceased BSF head constable Lalfam Kima reached Aizawl in Mizoram from Jammu on Friday (November 10).

Kima was serving in the BSF as a head constable in the force’s 148th battalion.

Also read: MNF would rule Mizoram next five years in a more efficient manner, says CM Zoramthanga

He was critically injured in the unprovoked cross border firing by the Pakistani Rangers.

He was shifted to hospital where he died on Thursday (November 09) morning.

Lalfam Kima hailed from Aizawl in Mizoram.