Aizawl: Boasting confidence in his party’s victory in the Mizoram assembly polls, Chief Minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga said on Friday that the MNF would rule and serve the state for the next five years in a more efficient and invigorated manner.

Speaking to party workers at the MNF office “Mizo Hnam Run” in Aizawl, Zoramthanga asserted that the MNF would retain power with the blessings of God and the people.

“We will lead and serve our state in a more efficient way and with renewed vigour,” he said.

The former rebel leader turned politician claimed that the MNF was functioning and moving forward according to the will of God, who he believed had planned things for the party.

“We have faced various challenges during the last five years of MNF rule, including the COVID-19 pandemic, earthquakes, border disputes, and an influx of people from neighboring countries. However, we have tried our best to help and keep the people at ease. God has once again led us to our current position,” the 79-year-old Mizo leader said.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness over the peaceful and successful conduct of the assembly elections recently.

He also lauded party workers for their efforts to strengthen the MNF and ensure the victory of all party candidates.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly concluded peacefully on Tuesday, with 80.43% of over 8.57 lakh voters exercising their franchise to decide the political fate of 174 candidates.

The ruling MNF, main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), and Congress contested 40 seats each. The BJP fielded 23 candidates, and the Aam Aadmi Party, which made its electoral debut, contested four seats. There were also 27 independent candidates.

Counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly polls along with four other states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Rajasthan – will be held on December 3.