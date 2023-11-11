AIZAWL: A total of 87 per cent of 1084 voters casted their votes in the repoll at Muallungthu polling station in Aizawl South-III constituency of Mizoram held on Friday (November 10).

The repolling held between 7 am and 4 pm was peaceful and there was no law and order issue, officials said.

Repolling in Muallungthu polling station was necessitated due to failure to clear mock-poll ahead of voting on Tuesday.

Four candidates, including a female, are in the fray in Aizawl South-III constituency.

Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has fielded sitting MLA Lalnunmawia, while Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) nominated debutant Baryl Vanneihsangi.

Congress fielded Rosiamngheta and Rev.

Zaichhawna Hlawndo of Zoramthar group is also contesting as independent.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly concluded under a peaceful atmosphere on Tuesday and 80.43 per cent of over 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise to decide the political fate of 174 candidates in the polls.

Ruling MNF, main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress had contested 40 seats each.

The BJP had fielded 23 seats and the Aam Aadmi Party, which was making its electoral debut, contested 4 seats.

There were 27 independent candidates.

Counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly polls along with four other states- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan will be held on December 3.