Aizawl: A 50-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) jawan from Mizoram was killed in a cross-border firing along the Jammu border when Pakistan fired indiscriminately targeting BSF posts, police said.

During an exchange of fire on Wednesday night, Lalfamkima, who was believed to be hit by a sniper, sustained grievous injuries, they said.

From Ramgarh community health centre, he was brought to Army Hospital in Jammu where he succumbed to his injuries at around 2:30 am on Thursday.

Originally from Phuaibuang village in Manipur border Saitual district, Lalfamkima along with his family live in Aizawl’s Durtlang locality.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Family sources said that his dead body is expected to be brought to Mizoram on Friday.

Meanwhile, BSF has condoled the death of the jawan and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

In a post on X (formerly twitter) the BSF said, “Director General & all ranks of Border Security Force salute the supreme sacrifice of HC/GD Lal Fam Kima of 148 Bn who succumbed to injuries during unprovoked Cross Border Firing incident along the Jammu Border. Prahari Parivar stands by his family in this trying time.”