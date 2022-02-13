Aizawl: In a major drug haul, Mizoram excise and narcotics department and Border Security Force (BSF) seized over 12 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets worth around Rs 2 crores near Assam border on Friday, an official said on Saturday.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the seizure, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the excise and narcotics department and BSF jawans conducted a joint operation on the outskirts of North Chhimluang village on the National Highway-306 in Kolasib district in the northern part of Mizoram bordering Assam on Friday evening and recovered 12.8 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets from the possession of the two peddlers, he said.

The two accused have been identified as Shamir Deb (49), a resident of Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district and Solomon Zonunmawia (35) of Khawmawi village in Myanmar, he said.

The contraband drugs worth around Rs 2 crore were smuggled from Myanmar to be sold outside Mizoram, he said.

The two accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he added.